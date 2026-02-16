PBBM eyes more pre-cast housing plants to accelerate 4PH rollout

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday pushed for the expansion of pre-cast housing facilities nationwide as part of efforts to accelerate the implementation of the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program.

Leading the milestone event of the 4PH and the 7th anniversary celebration of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) at the Megawide Pre-Cast Plant in Taytay, Rizal, Marcos underscored the role of modern construction technology in speeding up housing delivery without sacrificing quality and affordability.

“Gagawin po namin lahat ng aming kakayahan upang hindi lamang itong plantang itong nakikita ninyo ngayon kung hindi madagdagan pa at maparami pa upang mapabilis ang konstruksyon at maparami ang aming maibibigay na tahanan (We will do everything in our power to ensure that this plant you see today will be expanded and multiplied to speed up construction and increase the number of homes we can provide),” Marcos said in his speech.

Marcos toured the facility, which produces pre-cast components such as walls, slabs, beams, and columns for 4PH projects financed by Pag-IBIG Fund.

Pre-cast construction allows simultaneous production of building components in a controlled environment, significantly shortening project timelines.

Marcos said modern building technologies not only reduce construction time but also shorten the waiting period for families aspiring to have their own homes.

From July 2022 to January 2026, the administration has completed and financed over 423,000 housing units under various modalities, according to the President.

During the ceremony, Marcos also led the ceremonial awarding of symbolic keys to beneficiaries of vertical and horizontal housing projects in Palayan, Nueva Ecija; San Mateo, Rizal; Caloocan City; Imus, Cavite; San Fernando, Pampanga; and Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro.

Certificates of Lot Award under the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program and Certificates of Entitlement for beneficiaries of long-standing Presidential Proclamations were also distributed.

The event also marked the unveiling of the pilot UP Rental Housing Project inside the University of the Philippines Diliman campus, expanding 4PH coverage to rental housing.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the Expanded 4PH now offers multiple modalities, including vertical, horizontal, community mortgage, rental housing, and proclamation areas, to respond to the needs of different sectors.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta said the agency supports modern construction technologies to accelerate socialized housing delivery while ensuring affordability.

Pag-IBIG has invested PHP10 billion in Megawide-preferred shares to support the construction of more than 7,000 housing units in Cavite for over two years, with a 9 percent annual return aimed at sustaining competitive dividends for members.

In 2025, Pag-IBIG released a record PHP140.54 billion in housing loans, benefitting 90,727 members.

Created in 2019 under Republic Act 11201, DHSUD reaffirmed its commitment to advancing inclusive and resilient communities as it marked its seventh year of service. (PNA)