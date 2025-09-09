PBBM: Flood works probe won’t stop until ‘big fish’ are caught

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has vowed that the government’s crackdown on anomalous flood control projects will not end until the “big fish” behind the schemes are held accountable.

“Until we solve the problem. ‘Yung dapat natin pipilahan ng kaso, may ebidensya tayo na matibay… I suppose the description that sometimes we – ‘yung big fish talaga. ‘Yung talagang nagpapatakbo nitong sistema na ito. ‘Yun (Those we should charge must be backed by solid evidence… I suppose the description sometimes used –the big fish, the ones really running this system. That’s it),” Marcos said in his latest podcast episode aired Monday.

The President reiterated that accountability will not spare anyone, even his political allies.

“Wala talaga tayong magagawa eh. The truth has to come out… Nagbulag-bulagan tayo, nagbibingi-bingihan tayo, kaya tayo nagkaganito (We cannot do anything else. The truth has to come out… We turned a blind eye, we pretended not to hear, that’s why we ended up here),” he said.

Marcos also said Congress may proceed with its own inquiries, but the Executive will rely on an independent commission he is organizing.

He assured that “all organs of government” would support the investigation.

The Chief Executive earlier said he will announce in the coming days the members of the three-man independent commission that will look into the alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

The body, he said, will be given all the necessary powers to get to the bottom of the issue. (PNA)