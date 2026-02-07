PBBM forms body to lead PH participation in Japan Green Expo 2027

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has created an inter-agency organizing committee to oversee preparations for the Philippines’ participation in the Green Expo 2027 in Japan, Malacañang announced on Saturday.

Under Administrative Order (AO) 41 issued on Feb. 4, Marcos designated the Department of Agriculture as chairperson and the Department of Tourism as vice chairperson of the Philippine Organizing Committee (POC).

The committee members include the heads of the departments of foreign affairs, trade and industry, and science and technology, as well as the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions.

AO 41 mandates the POC chairperson to convene regular meetings to ensure proper coordination among concerned agencies to ensure the country’s successful participation in the Expo.

“The Chairperson shall act as the Philippine focal person to the Green Expo 2027, attend all activities that may be required by the organizers, and perform such other functions as may be necessary for the successful participation of the Philippines in the Expo,” the order read.

The POC chairperson may also designate lead agencies or sub-committees for the specific thematic functions of components of the Expo.

Marcos said the country’s participation aligns with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, particularly the administration’s push to transform the agriculture and production sectors toward sustainability and competitiveness, as well as to advance science, technology, and innovation for sustainable development.

AO 41 allows the chairperson, vice chairperson, and members of the POC to designate alternates with ranks not lower than assistant secretary or its equivalent.

The committee may also form subcommittees and tap representatives of government agencies, the private sector, non-government organizations, and the academe for technical advice and support.

AO 41 directs concerned government agencies and encourages local government units and the private sector to extend full support to ensure the country’s successful participation in the international exposition.

The POC, through its chairperson, is required to submit quarterly reports to the President, through the Executive Secretary, and the Department of Budget and Management, as well as a final report after the close of the Green Expo 2027.

The reports will cover expenses, income generated, accomplishments, economic impact, and policy recommendations.

Green Expo 2027 is an international horticultural exposition recognized by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) and the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH).

It will be held in Yokohama, Japan from March to September next year, with the theme “Scenery of the Future for Happiness.”

The event offers participating countries a platform to showcase biodiversity, sustainable agricultural practices, innovations in high-value crops and agri-fishery products, green technologies, eco-tourism initiatives, and cultural heritage. (PNA)