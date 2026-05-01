PBBM: Gov’t working nonstop to create decent jobs for all Filipinos

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday outlined ongoing government efforts to help more Filipinos secure decent jobs as he leads this year's Labor Day celebrations.

Marcos attended the 124th Labor Day Celebration “Disenteng Trabaho Para sa Lahat: Iisang Hangarin, Bagong Pilipinas Sama-Samang Mararating,” at KCC Convention And Events Center in General Santos City.

In a speech, he said the government is aware of the hardships Filipino workers are going through daily, especially now that prices of oil and commodities are rising.

“Hindi kami tumitigil sa paghahanap ng mga paraan upang dumami pa ang trabaho, ang kabuhayan at ang mga oportunidad para sa ating lahat. Hangad namin ay disenteng trabaho para sa bawat Pilipino (We are working nonstop to look for ways to increase jobs, livelihoods and opportunities for all of us. What we envision is decent work for every Filipino),” he said.

The Chief Executive assured Filipinos that the government will work to open up more opportunities for Filipinos through initiatives such as free training, job fairs and attracting more investments that could provide quality jobs, among others.

From June 2022 to February 2026, Marcos said government-led job fairs had assisted more than 1.5 million Filipinos, at least 250,000 of whom were hired on the spot.

He also reported that the PHP2 trillion investments approved in 2025 are expected to create employment opportunities for at least 150,000 Filipinos.

This Labor Day, 150,000 vacancies are open for application in job fairs organized by the government nationwide.

Beyond creating jobs domestically, Marcos said government support for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) is strong, especially for those who want to return to the Philippines amid the Middle East crisis.

The government, he added, is ensuring that the Philippines has an adequate supply of fuel, which at present is sufficient to last for 54 days.

Various government relief, he said, are also in place to ease the Middle East situation's impact on Filipinos, including through subsidies and discounts to drivers and the public.

“May isang salitang Bisaya na may nakakaantig na kahulugan -- padayon, patuloy lang (There is a saying in Bisay -- padayon, or carry on),” he said.

“Tuluy-tuloy ang hanapbuhay ng manggagawang Pilipino, tuloy-tuloy ang suporta ng pamalaan. Dahil sa patuloy na pagkilos, malalampasan din natin ang lahat ng hamon. Hanggad natin ay disenteng trabaho para sa ating mga manggagawa tungo sa isang bagong Pilipinas (As the Filipino workforce keeps on going, the government would be here to sustain its support. Soon, we will overcome all obstacles. Our desire is decent jobs for all Filipinos),” he added. (PNA)