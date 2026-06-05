PBBM: High-standard Maharlika Highway rehab key to regional growth

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday emphasized the importance of ensuring a high-standard rehabilitation of the Maharlika Highway, saying the project is key to advancing regional growth through improved connectivity and mobility.

During his inspection of the ongoing roadworks in Pinabacdao, Samar, Marcos stressed that maintaining high construction standards is essential to maximize the long-term benefits of the infrastructure project for communities and the economy.

“Tiniyak niya ang mataas na kalidad ng proyekto upang mapabuti ang interconnectivity, mapabilis ang paggalaw ng mga tao at produkto, at mapalakas ang mga oportunidad sa ekonomiya sa rehiyon (He assured the high quality of the project to improve interconnectivity, speed up the movement of people and goods, and boost economic opportunities in the region),” according to the statement released by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

Marcos was accompanied by the Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon during the site inspection, where he checked the progress of the ongoing repairs.

The statement said the massive rehabilitation project is expected to make travel faster, safer, and more convenient, reducing travel time between Tacloban City and Catbalogan City from three hours to just one hour and 45 minutes.

The project is expected to be completed in August this year, the PCO noted.

The project will also lower transportation costs, improve logistics for farmers and entrepreneurs, and provide better access to basic services such as education and healthcare.

It will likewise support faster and more reliable deployment of relief and recovery operations during disasters and strengthen regional resilience.

The Maharlika Highway, the country’s longest road network, is undergoing a massive rehabilitation to improve road conditions, strengthen regional connectivity, and support economic growth in Samar and nearby provinces.

The rehabilitation is estimated to cost around PHP16 billion and will cover damaged road and bridge sections across the north-south transport corridor. (PNA)