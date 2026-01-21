PBBM honors SEA Games medalists, announces add'l cash incentives

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday led the granting of incentives to Filipino athletes who won medals at the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand, announcing Palace-funded cash rewards that effectively double the incentives mandated under Republic Act (RA) 10699.

During the “Parangal at Pasasalamat sa mga Bayaning Atleta” ceremony held at the Foro de Intramuros in Manila, Marcos hailed the athletes’ discipline, sacrifice, and contribution to nation-building.

“Pinagdiriwang natin ngayong araw ang dangal, tibay ng loob, at pambihirang kakayahan ng atletang Pilipino (Today, we celebrate the honor, resilience, and exceptional ability of Filipino athletes),” he said.

The President noted that about 2,000 Filipino athletes, the country’s largest SEA Games delegation to date, represented the Philippines in the regional meet last December.

“At sa pagtatapos ng kompetisyon, hindi naman ninyo kami binigo (And at the end of the competition, you did not disappoint us),” he said, as he cited the country’s sixth-place finish and 277 medals, surpassing previous SEA Games tallies.

Under the incentive program, the Office of the President will match the cash incentives provided under RA 10699, granting PHP300,000 for gold medalists, PHP150,000 for silver, and PHP60,000 for bronze, on top of incentives from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), with support from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

Each medalist also received a Presidential Citation, while PHP10,000 was given to athletes who won medals in other international competitions outside the SEA Games.

Marcos singled out athletes with historic achievements, among them Alex Eala, the first Filipina in 26 years to win a SEA Games gold in women’s singles tennis; EJ Obiena, who secured his fourth SEA Games gold in men’s pole vault; and the Philippine Women’s National Football Team, which won the country’s first SEA Games gold in women’s football.

“May medalya man o wala, panalo kayong lahat sa puso ng sambayanang Pilipino (With or without medals, you are all winners in the hearts of the Filipino people),” he said.

Agatha Wong, who bagged her sixth SEA Games gold medal in wushu, and five-time boxing gold medalist Eumir Marcial joined Marcos and other officials at the Presidential table during the ceremony.

Marcos reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to sports development, citing expanded grassroots programs, improved facilities, and stronger support for athletes competing on the global stage.

The President was joined by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, PSC Chairperson John Patrick Gregorio, and Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino. (PNA)