PBBM inaugurates children medical’s center in Pampanga

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. inaugurated on Friday the Department of Health-Jose B. Lingad (DOH-JBL) Children's Medical Center at the Clark Freeport Zone in Mabalacat City, Pampanga, as part of efforts to strengthen the healthcare system.

Marcos, accompanied by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, unveiled the marker of the new facility, which was built to improve access to specialized pediatric healthcare services.

The President also inspected the medical center's Integrated Operating Room, specialized outpatient consultation area and advanced diagnostic facilities, including an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled X-ray system and a 128-slice CT scanner.

Marcos said the state-of-the art facility will open to the public in the first week of August.

"Next week, on the first of August, this hospital will open its doors to patients, making specialized pediatric services accessible to more communities. More importantly, it will bring hope and relief to countless Filipino families," Marcos said.

"I assure you that your government will not stop working to give every Filipino child the chance to grow up healthy and grow up strong," he added.

Established through a partnership between the DOH and the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital, the DOH-JBL Children's Medical Center aims to provide free, high-quality medical care to children and their families from Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and neighboring areas, including Metro Manila.

The facility was established in line with Marcos' directive to construct more specialty centers nationwide under Republic Act 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act.

Marcos noted that the children's medical center is part of the Phase I of his administration's flagship healthcare project in Clark, Pampanga.

“This is only the beginning. After this medical center, more modern facilities will rise within the Clark Multi-Specialty Medical Center Complex, such as the renal center, the cardiovascular center, and the cancer center,” he said.

Marcos also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bringing down out-of-pocket hospital expenses through the Zero Balance Billing Program.

"One by one, we are building a better healthcare system that serves every Filipino with dignity," he said.

"We will do our best to lift the burdens from our people’s shoulders and give them opportunities to live healthier, more secure lives."

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. funded the PHP360-million children's medical center project, while Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc. provided PHP1 billion in seed funding for the construction of the hospital and PHP5 million for the procurement of a generator set.

Following the establishment of the pediatric facility, additional modern facilities are expected to rise within the Clark Multi-Specialty Medical Center complex, including those that will provide renal, cardiovascular, and oncology services. (PNA)