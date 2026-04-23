PBBM inspects Palayan City township project

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday toured the completed residential buildings and amenities at the Palayan City Township in Nueva Ecija, a key development project under the expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

Marcos was accompanied by Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, Palayan City Mayor Viandrel Cuevas, and other government officials.

Over three years after its groundbreaking in December 2022, the project site in Atate village showed steady progress, with several buildings already completed and others nearing completion.

Marcos himself oversaw the groundbreaking of the housing project in 2022.

Several units in the condominium-type development were already occupied, marking the township’s transition to a developing residential community.

During the visit, Marcos inspected some housing units to assess living spaces prepared for beneficiaries.

Marcos also visited key amenities, including the central park and clubhouse.

He interacted with homeowners before leaving the area.

The 23-hectare Palayan City Township Project is designed as a vertical housing community that integrates residential buildings with open spaces and shared amenities.

Once completed, the project is expected to house around 22,596 beneficiaries across 24 buildings.

The project remains open to qualified applicants from Palayan City residents and interested families from other areas.

Aliling emphasized that the project’s progress reflects the administration’s commitment to delivering not only housing units but also sustainable and livable communities. (PNA)