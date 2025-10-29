PBBM institutionalizes ban on POGOs

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed Republic Act (RA) 12312, institutionalizing the ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) and declaring their operations and other related activities illegal.

RA 12312, or the Anti-POGO Act of 2025, signed by Marcos on Oct. 23, repeals RA 11590, which previously legalized offshore gaming operations.

“The State recognizes that the maintenance of peace and order, the protection of life, liberty, and property, and the promotion of the general welfare are paramount for the meaningful enjoyment of democracy. The State likewise values the dignity of every human person and guarantees full respect for human rights,” the new law stated.

“To this end, offshore gaming operations in the Philippines are hereby banned and declared unlawful,” it added.

RA 12312 prohibits the establishment, operation, or conduct of offshore gaming in the Philippines; the acceptance of any form of betting for offshore gaming operations; acting as a POGO gaming content or service provider; the creation and operation of a POGO hub; and the introduction, use, or possession of POGO gaming equipment or paraphernalia.

The law orders the permanent cancellation of all licenses previously issued for POGO operations.

All Alien Employment Permits and certificates of exemption and exclusion issued by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), as well as any visa or work permit issued by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) or other visa-issuing agencies to POGO workers, have also been revoked.

“Upon the effectivity of this Act, the DOLE, the BI, and other visa-issuing agencies shall not be allowed to issue any visa or work permit to any person for purposes related to offshore gaming operations,” the law stated.

“The BI shall ensure that any foreign national whose visa is cancelled in accordance with this provision shall be deported directly to the country of his or her birth or citizenship, in coordination with the appropriate embassy or consulate.”

Under RA 12312, all POGOs, as well as POGO gaming content providers, accredited service providers, and local gaming agents whose licenses have been revoked, remain liable for taxes, duties, regulatory fees, and all other charges up to the last day of their operations.

These are due and payable to the government for obligations arising from or in connection with their operations.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) is directed to audit persons and entities to determine any outstanding tax liabilities, despite the revocation of licenses and closure of operations.

The POGO local gaming agent will continue to act as the authorized representative for the payment of taxes resulting from the BIR audit.

The law directs the DOLE to formulate and implement transition plans, programs, and activities for affected Filipinos previously employed in the POGO industry.

DOLE is instructed to coordinate with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the Department of Trade and Industry, and the Commission on Higher Education for the training, retooling, skills development, and transition of affected Filipino workers to quality employment.

RA 12312 also establishes the Administrative Oversight Committee, to be chaired by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission or its organizational successor-in-interest, to ensure the proper and effective implementation of the ban.

Other members of the committee include the DICT, the Department of Justice, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The AOC is mandated to submit a compliance monitoring report to the Office of the President, the Senate, and the House of Representatives not later than one year after the law’s effectivity.

Violators of the law face imprisonment of up to eight years and a fine of up to PHP 15 million for the first offense; up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to PHP 30 million for the second offense; and up to 12 years in prison and a fine of up to PHP 50 million for the third offense.

If the offender is a public official or employee, the maximum penalty applicable will be imposed.

If the guilty offender is a foreign national, he or she will be summarily deported after serving the sentence and permanently barred from re-entering the Philippines.

RA 12312, which was made public on Wednesday, takes effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

Win vs. abuse

Meanwhile, Sen. Risa Hontiveros lauded its passage, saying it is a long-overdue correction to what she described as a policy mistake that allowed POGOs to exploit people and institutions.

“Sa wakas, maiwawasto na ang pagkakamali ng nakaraang administrasyon sa pagpapasok ng industriya ng POGO sa bansa (At last, the mistake of allowing the POGO industry into the country under the previous administration will finally be corrected),” she said in a statement.

Hontiveros, who led Senate inquiries that exposed trafficking, prostitution, and scams linked to POGOs—including the alleged “scam hubs” associated with former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo—thanked law enforcement agencies, whistleblowers, and trafficking survivors for helping uncover the industry’s abuses. (With Wilnard Bacelonia/PNA)