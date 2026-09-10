PBBM: Luzon Economic Corridor to boost PH as strategic investment hub

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Thursday the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) will strengthen the Philippines’ position as a strategic investment hub by improving connectivity, supporting industries, and attracting long-term investments.

Speaking at the LEC Investment Forum at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, Marcos said the corridor linking Subic Bay, Clark, Metro Manila, and Batangas would provide a stronger economic platform for Luzon and the country.

“The LEC is not simply a collection of infrastructure projects. It is our strategy for organizing growth,” he said.

“We are moving from identifying possibilities to preparing projects; from expressions of interest to commercial partnerships; from a shared vision to investments that can be implemented and objectively measured.”

Marcos said the LEC brings together areas with complementary economic strengths, positioning them as interconnected hubs for trade, manufacturing, logistics, and other industries.

He described Subic Bay as a strategic maritime and industrial gateway; Clark as an emerging center for aviation, logistics, technology, and urban development; Metro Manila as the country’s commercial and financial center; and Batangas as a major base for manufacturing, energy, and international trade.

He said the initiative comes at a time when global supply chains are being redesigned, and businesses are seeking reliable locations for long-term investments.

“By connecting these areas more efficiently, we are creating a powerful economic platform for Luzon and the entire country,” Marcos said.

The President also welcomed the expansion of the LEC partnership since the initiative was launched with the United States and Japan in 2024.

The partnership now includes Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

“This growing interest reflects confidence in the Philippines as a reliable partner and an attractive destination for long-term investment,” Marcos said.

He said the Philippines’ advantages include a growing domestic market, access to major trade routes, a young and talented population, and strong economic relationships around the world.

Marcos also highlighted government efforts to expand energy capacity by developing renewable resources, strengthening the power grid, and pursuing reliable technologies that support both economic growth and environmental responsibility.

“We are reinforcing these advantages through better connectivity, reliable energy, modern digital infrastructure, and stronger domestic industries. We are improving the movement of people and goods across the Corridor,” he said.

“This will reduce costs, support manufacturing and trade, and help Filipino enterprises reach larger markets.”

The LEC is envisioned as an interconnected economic belt linking Subic Bay, Clark, Metro Manila, and Batangas, connecting major industrial, commercial, and logistics hubs in Luzon.

Co-hosted by the governments of the Philippines, the US, and Japan, the LEC Investment Forum brought together about 600 investors, industry leaders, and senior government officials to explore investment opportunities and advance infrastructure projects, aimed at improving connectivity, strengthening global supply chains, and driving long-term economic growth in the Philippines. (PNA)