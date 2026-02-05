PBBM names Julius Gorospe as DICT’s undersecretary for cybersecurity

MANILA – The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has a new undersecretary for cybersecurity following the appointment of Julius Gorospe by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. last Jan. 30.

Gorospe, formerly the Special Assistant to the DICT Secretary for Cybersecurity, took his oath on Feb. 2 and will lead the country’s cybersecurity initiatives —a critical priority as government services, businesses, education, and daily communications increasingly move online.

With extensive global experience, Gorospe has worked in the United States and other countries.

He holds advanced degrees in Technology Management from the Wharton School and in National Security Administration from the National Defense College of the Philippines (NDCP), as well as a degree in Computer Science, equipping him to address cybersecurity as both a technical and strategic national concern.

Gorospe expressed appreciation for the groundwork laid by his predecessors, as he noted that the current initiatives align with the National Cybersecurity Plan.

He vowed to build on these foundations and accelerate efforts to ensure that the country’s cybersecurity posture continues to mature and deliver tangible protection for citizens, institutions, and the economy.

“Important work has already been done to put Philippine cybersecurity on the right track. Our task now is to strengthen these foundations and more faster, together,” Gorospe said in a news release Wednesday.

Central to this effort is the department’s commitment to Digital Bayanihan, the leadership theme advanced by DICT Secretary Henry Aguda.

Digital Bayanihan reflects a whole-of-nation approach to developing ICT infrastructure, recognizing that cybersecurity requires the participation of all sectors of society.

Gorospe said a strong cybersecurity is built on collective defense and shared responsibility and that strategies are anchored in cooperation among government, the private sector, academia, communities, and citizens —each playing a role in securing the country online.

“Cybersecurity work best when everyone recognizes their role. Awareness of cyber threats helps protect our fellow Filipinos from becoming victims of cybercrime,” he said.

The undersecretary for cybersecurity also highlighted the need to build a sustainable cybersecurity ecosystem, supported by forward-looking policies and engagement from industry, technology companies, academic institutions, civil society, and local communities.

Gorospe is aware of the shortage of cybersecurity professionals in the country, as he called on Filipino experts both here and abroad to contribute to nation-building.

With a narrow window to enact lasting reforms, the DICT reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a secure, trusted, and inclusive digital environment —anchored in shared responsibility, collective action, and the enduring spirit of Digital Bayanihan. (PR)