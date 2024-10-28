PBBM names Voltaire Agas as new OIC of SSS

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed Social Security System (SSS) Executive Vice President for the Branch Operations Sector Voltaire Agas as the new officer in charge of the state insurer for private sector workers.

In a statement on Monday, the SSS said a memorandum designating Agas as the OIC was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Oct. 17.

Agas started his career at the SSS in 2012 as its Chief Legal Counsel, a position he held until 2022.

Since March 2022, he has been overseeing all SSS branch operation activities nationwide, including membership expansion programs, contribution collections, and benefits processing.

Agas has more than three decades of government service in various capacities, such as in the Public Attorney’s Office, National Prosecution Service, both under the Department of Justice, and as a trial judge in Quezon City.

In the private sector, he was engaged as a socio-economist in community development projects under the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank.

As a lawyer, he had more than a decade of experience as a corporate legal manager and chief compliance and governance officer in the Ayala Life Insurance Group, now known as the BPI AIA Life Assurance Corporation.

Agas graduated from the University of the Philippines and obtained his law degree from San Beda University.

He is the first career official coming from the ranks of the SSS to be designated as its OIC.

Agas replaced Commissioner Robert Joseph de Claro who was earlier designated by the Social Security Commission, the policymaking body of the SSS, as OIC to ensure the continuous day-to-day operations of the pension fund “until a replacement is designated or appointed by the President.”

De Claro will remain a member of the SSC, wherein he represents the Employers' Group.

Earlier this month, SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet resigned after accepting his nomination to represent a party-list. (PNA)