PBBM on Imee: The lady you see talking on TV is not my sister

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said on Monday, November 24, 2025, that they are “worried” about his eldest sister, Senator Imee Marcos, who earlier accused him and his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, of being drug addicts.

“We do not like to show our dirty linen to the public. I'll just say this much: for a while now we've been very worried about my sister. When I say we, I'm talking about friends and family. And the reason that is, is because the lady you see talking on TV is not my sister. That view is shared by our cousins, our friends. Hindi siya yan… (That is not her…) That is why we are very worried about her…I hope she feels better soon," Marcos said.

Marcos said he has not spoken to Senator Imee yet.

"We no longer travel in the same circles, political or otherwise. So, no," he added.

During the Iglesia Ni Cristo rally at the Quirino Grandstand on November 17, Senator Marcos said his brother and his wife have long been “drug addicts.”

Senator Marcos also accused her brother’s children, including Ilocos Norte First District Representative Sandro Marcos, of also using illegal drugs and even offering it to other relatives, including her children.

As the eldest sister, Senator Marcos said she tried to fix Marcos but failed, as he refused to listen to her, although he would often tell her that he would stop his vices.

She said in 2016, Marcos’ name appeared on the drug list amid the former administration’s war on drugs.

Senator Marcos said she pleaded with then President Rodrigo Duterte to spare her brother. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)