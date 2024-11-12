PBBM optimistic about sustained PH-US strong ties

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday expressed confidence that the Philippines’ relations with the United States (US) will remain strong under the leadership of US president-elect Donald Trump.

“I don’t think it will change,” Marcos told reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Okada Manila in Parañaque City, when asked about the prospects for the Philippine-US ties under the Trump presidency.

Marcos believes there would be no “major” change in the two nations’ relations, considering that the US is the Philippines’ “oldest treaty partner.”

“That hasn’t changed. So, I will have to see if there is major change but I don’t think so. I don’t think so,” he said.

Marcos on Nov. 6 congratulated Trump, who is poised to be proclaimed on his second term as US president.

Trump, who served as US president from 2017-2021, defeated US Vice President Kamala Harris after posting an insurmountable lead in the 2024 elections.

Marcos earlier said he is bullish on the Philippines and the US’ “unshakeable alliance,” adding that he looks forward to working with Trump “on a wide range of issues that will yield mutual benefits to two nations with deep ties, shared beliefs, common vision, and a long history of working together.”

The US has been the Philippines’ longstanding military ally.

In a weekly news forum in Quezon City on Nov. 9, geopolitical analyst Don McLain Gill said the Marcos administration must hold “proactive negotiations” with the US and make sure that the Trump administration knows that “our issues are not just our issues but also issues that greatly concern and affect US interests.” (PNA)