PBBM orders close dam watch, ‘measured response’ in releasing water

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday directed government agencies to closely monitor dams and enforce a “measured response” in releasing water due to anticipated heavier rainfall as Tropical Storm Kristine moves closer to the country.

“We have to watch this carefully because we're just beginning, this is just the start of the rainfall,” Marcos said as he convened the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Noting that Kristine is expected to make landfall on Wednesday night or Thursday morning over Isabela or Aurora, Marcos urged dam operators to keep the water levels manageable and prudently release water without affecting downstream communities.

“We’re all right for now but mukhang (it seems) inevitable na mag-o-overflow o magre-release tayo ng tubig (it will overflow and we have to release water). So let's already start thinking about the downstream areas na tatamaan when we are forced to open some of the gates para palabasin, para pababain yung tubig. Pero planuhin natin nang mabuti (Let us already start thinking about the downstream areas to be hit when we are forced to open some of the gates to lower water level. But let us plan carefully),” Marcos said.

“Maybe what we can do is do a measured response. Kahit hindi pa high water level, magbitaw na tayo nang kaunti, pababain na natin, na hindi apektado ang mga downstream communities. Magbitaw na tayo nang tubig para pagdating ng malakas na ulan, mas naibaba na natin ang tubig pero meron tayong kaunting breathing room" (Maybe what we can do is do a measured response. Even if the water level is not yet high, release a minimal amount, let's lower it, without affecting the downstream communities. Let's release water so that when heavy rain comes, we've lowered the water more, we have a bit of a breathing room),” he added.

The Office of Civil Defense reported one fatality, five injured, and seven missing due to inclement weather caused by Kristine.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development assured ample supply of relief goods, saying that over two million family food packs are spread in its regional hubs across the country.

San Roque Dam to open gate at 3 p.m.

The San Roque Dam in San Manuel town, Pangasinan is set to open one of its gates by about 0.5 meters at exactly 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Notice on Dam Discharge Warning Operation issued by the National Power Corp. (Napocor) San Roque Dam Office.

In a phone interview, Tommy Valdez, Vice President for Corporate Social Responsibility of the San Roque Power Corp., said the pre-release is in preparation for the expected rainfall from Kristine.

"The dam's level right now is at 275.93 meters above sea level (masl) whereas its spilling level is at 280 masl. But we need to open one gate since it is forecasted that Kristine will bring heavy rainfall," he said.

The estimated discharge from the gate opening is 53 cubic meters per second.

Valdez said the water to be discharged from the dam would not have significant effects on the river systems of the province.

Kristine is expected to bring intense to torrential rainfall on Thursday, with about 100 mm. to 200 mm. rain in the Ilocos Region, according to the Office of Civil Defense.

Pangasinan is under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 as of Wednesday. (With reports from Hilda Austria/PNA)