PBBM orders fast-tracking of priority projects for ‘multiplier effect’

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed concerned agencies to expedite the implementation of priority projects that will have a “multiplier effect” on the Philippine economy, Malacañang said on Friday.

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto met with executives of key government agencies at Malacañan Palace in Manila on Thursday to assess the progress of the administration’s big-ticket programs.

The meeting was attended by officials of the Departments of Budget and Management, Public Works and Highways, Transportation, Agriculture, and Education.

Recto stressed the urgency of addressing budget utilization issues to narrow the gap between disbursements and releases for key government projects.

He reminded the state departments of the President’s directive to prioritize projects and projects that will generate more jobs, ease inflation, and promote food security.

“The President’s order is to fast-track priority programs to push economic growth against global headwinds,” he said. “There are spots of underspending and these must be resolved immediately.”

Government allocation releases have reached PHP1.287 in the second quarter of 2026, according to a data from the Office of the Executive Secretary.

Department officials emphasized the need to maximize the new procurement rules to expedite project acquisition and cut delivery delays.

Recto said government funds must be utilized to ensure that Filipinos will feel the benefits of the priority projects “soonest.”

“There is a way that we can speed up the process without taking legal shortcuts. Red tape that causes paralysis without sacrificing transparency can be done away with,” he said.

He said efficient and prudent government spending, which has an impact on the economy, is crucial in sustaining the country’s growth momentum.

Amid global volatility and geopolitical tensions, the government is implementing the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport (UPLIFT) measures to address economic disruptions.

The UPLIFT agenda protects households, support vulnerable sectors, and ensure adequate energy supply and affordable food for all Filipinos. (PNA)