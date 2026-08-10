PBBM orders heightened alert as enhanced 'habagat' persists

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed concerned government agencies to remain on heightened alert and closely coordinate water releases as the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) continues to affect several parts of the country.

The President is closely monitoring the situation, particularly in flood-prone areas and communities near dams and reservoirs where water levels are rising, Malacañang said Sunday.

Marcos ordered agencies to take necessary preventive measures to protect communities and critical infrastructure and ensure coordinated management of water releases.

“The President is closely monitoring the impact of the habagat, particularly the situation in flood-prone areas and the rising water levels in dams and reservoirs,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a statement.

Several dams in Luzon have reached spilling level, but their water levels are being closely monitored and managed, she added.

The President will continue to monitor developments and ensure government agencies are prepared to respond as weather conditions evolve. (PNA)