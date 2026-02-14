PBBM orders release of P321-M for 42 areas hit by Basyang

MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the release of about PHP321 million in assistance to hasten the recovery of 34 provinces and eight cities affected by Tropical Storm Basyang and the shear line, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced Saturday.

In a statement, the PCO said Marcos has instructed Executive Secretary Ralph Recto to ensure the immediate distribution of funds to the intended beneficiaries.

“In his directive, the President said the recent weather disturbances have resulted ‘in the displacement of a significant number of people, casualties, and damage to infrastructure,’” the PCO said.

Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Negros Oriental, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Misamis Oriental, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Capiz, Aklan, Leyte, Cebu, Catanduanes, Iloilo, Camarines Sur, Camiguin, Eastern Samar, and Sorsogon, are among the provinces that will receive financial aid.

The other provinces identified as recipients are Misamis Occidental, Southern Leyte, Masbate, Lanao del Norte, Antique, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Camarines Norte, Bukidnon, Siquijor, Zamboanga del Norte, Samar, Northern Samar, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro.

The city-recipients are Iligan, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, Butuan, Cebu, Zamboanga, Iloilo, and Mandaue City.

Recto said the funds would enable recipient local government units (LGUs) to help their displaced constituents and rehabilitate damaged infrastructure.

He also directed the recipient-LGUs to submit reports on the use of the funds.

“The assistance would allow these communities to recover as expeditiously as possible from the recent weather events. It’s part of the President’s initiatives to support LGUs and their constituents,” Recto said.

On Wednesday, Marcos met with governors from provinces severely affected by Tropical Storm Basyang to ensure a coordinated and swift government response.

Aside from ordering the release of financial assistance, Marcos also ordered an intensified river-clearing operations to reduce the risk of flooding.

The latest funding was on top of the more than PHP9.2 million earlier disbursed by the government for the distribution of assistance to an estimated 1,297 affected families, according to a situation report released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Wednesday.

A total of 182,352 families, or 645,612 persons, from 1,285 villages were displaced during Basyang’s onslaught.

The Office of Civil Defense has reported at least 12 fatalities in the wake of Basyang. (PNA)