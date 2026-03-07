PBBM orders temporary 4-day work week in gov’t starting March 9

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday ordered the temporary implementation of four-day work week in some government offices under the executive branch beginning March 9.

The directive was part of the government’s contingency measures to address the impact of the ongoing Middle East crisis on the country.

“Para naman sa bahagi ng pamahalaan: Simula sa Lunes, ika-9 ng Marso, pansamantala nating ipapatupad ang four-day work week sa ilang tanggapan ng ehekutibo (For the government’s part: starting Monday, March 9, we will temporarily implement a four-day work week in some offices of the executive branch),” Marcos said in a video message.

Marcos said government agencies that provide emergency or essential services, such as the police, firefighters and offices that provide frontline public services, are not covered by the four-day work week.

Marcos also prohibited unnecessary government travels and activities, including study tours, team-building activities, or meetings that can instead be conducted online.

He renewed his call on all government agencies to conserve resources and reduce electricity consumption and petroleum expenses by 10 to 20 percent.

Marcos also instructed concerned government agencies such as the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration to ensure continued coordination to assist Filipinos who are currently in Gulf nations.

“Nasimulan na po ang paglikas ng mga Pilipino na nais magpa-repatriate at sa oras ligtas na ang pag biyahe ay ma-ilikas na natin lahat (The process of evacuating Filipinos who wish to be repatriated has already begun, and once travel is safe, we will ensure that everyone who wants to return home is evacuated),” he said. (PNA)