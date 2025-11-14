PBBM pushes for peace, AI adoption at launch of PH’s ASEAN chairship

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday pledged to promote peace and stability in Southeast Asia, while harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to help build a future-ready region.

Speaking at the launch of the Philippine chairship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) 2026 at Foro de Intramuros in Manila, Marcos emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in addressing security challenges, driving economic growth, and pursuing technological innovation.

The President said the Philippines, as ASEAN chair in 2026, will steer the region guided by three central priorities: Peace and Security Anchors, Prosperity Corridors, and People Empowerment.

“These will direct ASEAN’s efforts to strengthen dialogue and cooperation on regional security, deepen economic integration through innovation and sustainability, and uplift the lives and resilience of our peoples,” Marcos said, citing the need to transform ASEAN into a “digitally empowered community.”

“In the area of peace and security, our chairship will highlight the responsible and ethical use of emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), to strengthen ASEAN’s capacity to anticipate and to respond to new and evolving security challenges,” he added.

He noted that AI could support early warning systems, maritime domain awareness, and humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR), ensuring technology becomes a force for stability rather than division.

Under the socio-cultural pillar, Marcos said AI would enhance healthcare, education and youth empowerment, broadening access to essential services and cultivating creativity for the next generation.

Marcos also underscored the use of AI-driven solutions to advance ASEAN’s silver economy, fostering a more connected, resilient, and age-inclusive community.

“AI will not replace our human touch. Rather, it will magnify our capacity to care, teach, and uplift communities across ASEAN,” he said.

Exploring Philippines

Marcos further said the Philippines would give ASEAN members an opportunity to explore Manila and renowned destinations Cebu, Bohol, Boracay, Laoag, Iloilo, Tagaytay and Clark, which will host ASEAN meetings.

“Together, these venues tell the story of a nation that mirrors ASEAN itself -- diverse yet united, traditional yet forward-looking, and increasingly future-ready through innovation and technology,” he said.

He also unveiled the official ASEAN Philippines 2026 logo and commemorative stamp, adding that the ASEAN Philippines 2026 website will be launched to serve as “a platform for collaboration, information, and participation” throughout the chairship year.

Under the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together,” the Philippines’ ASEAN 2026 chairship highlights the country’s role in advancing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, a 20-year strategic roadmap for a resilient, innovative, dynamic and people-centered ASEAN Community. (PNA)