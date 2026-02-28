PBBM seeks enhanced ties with Slovakia, Papua New Guinea, Laos

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday expressed optimism over the Philippines’ closer ties with Slovakia, Papua New Guinea and Lao People’s Democratic Republic (PDR) following the appointment of the new ambassadors.

Marcos received the credentials of Ambassadors Stephen Pokanis (Papua New Guinea), Miloš Koterec (Slovakia) and Thiphasone Sengsourinha (Lao PDR) at Malacañan Palace in Manila.

He welcomed Koterec's appointment as Slovakia’s first resident ambassador to the Philippines, stressing the strong potential for expanded cooperation in a wide range of activities and areas.

Koterec expressed commitment to advancing tangible bilateral relations in all possible fields, including economic development cooperation, investment and business partnerships in areas such as mechanical engineering, automotive industry and agriculture.

He said Slovakia also sees considerable potential in the exchange of knowledge and experience in nuclear technology, education cooperation, academic partnership and mutual mobility of people.

Meanwhile, Marcos expressed hope that the Philippines’ relations with Papua New Guinea will continue to grow and deepen in the future, saying he looks forward to “more meaningful and even closer” partnerships between the two countries.

Pokanis recognized the two nations’ strong government-to-government and people-to-people relations and assured Marcos of Papua New Guinea’s support for the Philippines in promoting regional peace and stability.

He thanked the Philippines for backing his country during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings.

He emphasized the strong cooperation in trade and food investments, education and health services, and the movement of people between Papua New Guinea and the Philippines, considering this as a key achievement in the bilateral relationship over the past 50 years.

Marcos also hoped that the Philippines would sustain its good ties with Lao PDR, not only bilaterally but also through domestic contacts and ASEAN partnership.

“There’s still much that we can do to promote that relationship,” he said, expressing optimism in the deepening ties between the Philippines and the PDR.

Sengsourinha pledged to further advance the good bilateral relations and cooperation between Lao PDR and the Philippines in the coming years. (PNA)