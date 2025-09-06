PBBM signs laws declaring special holidays in 6 localities

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed laws declaring special working and non-working holidays in six localities nationwide.

The holiday declaration was contained in Republic Act (RA) Nos. 12246, 12247, 12248, 12249, 12250 and 12251 signed by Marcos on Aug. 29.

RA 12246 declares March 7 of every year as a special working holiday in the Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte, in commemoration of its Foundation Day.

Under RA 12247, Sept. 18 is declared a special working holiday in Bansalan, Davao del Sur in observance of its founding anniversary.

June 15 of every year is a special non-working holiday in General Santos City to commemorate its charter anniversary, according to RA 12248.

RA 12249 declares June 24 as a special working holiday in Balayan, Batangas for the celebration of the “Parada ng Lechon,” a colorful parade of lechon or roasted pigs.

According to RA 12250, a special working holiday will also be observed in San Juan City every Aug. 30 for the annual observance of the Battle of Pinaglabanan, widely regarded as the first major battle of the Philippine revolution against Spanish colonial rule.

September 21 is also proclaimed a special working holiday and “Araw ng Bayan ng San Mateo” in San Mateo, Rizal to celebrate its founding anniversary, under RA 12251.

Under the laws, the President may issue a proclamation declaring a special non-working holiday in areas where a special working holiday has been set. (PNA)