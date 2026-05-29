PBBM slams ‘fake news’ on Charter change push

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday dismissed as “fake news” claims that he is pushing for Charter change to allow him to stay in power.

Marcos said he has never discussed constitutional amendments for term extension.

“The truth of the matter is we have never at any point even spoken about this anywhere with anyone at any time,” he told reporters in Tokyo, Japan.

He issued the statement in response to the allegation made by his sister, Senator Imee Marcos.

Marcos said there was no basis for the claim, adding that those spreading false information should be held accountable.

“She should fire her staffer who gave her that information. Because you know, fake news hurts everyone. Not only those that fake news is attacking, but also those who are purveying that fake news,” he said.

Marcos warned that misinformation and disinformation can erode public trust.

He urged the public to be cautious about unverified claims circulating in political discussions and online platforms.

“Fake news is a corrosive influence in all sectors of society, in political, in economics, in actual human relations, et cetera. And if you are not part of the solution, you become part of the problem. And that is a perfect example of that,” Marcos said. (PNA)