PBBM still trusts Bonoan despite flood control mess – Palace

MANILA – Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan continues to enjoy the trust and confidence of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. despite the recent discovery of “ghost” flood control projects in some parts of the country, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Marcos has not mentioned any plans to take action against Bonoan amid these issues.

“So, kung meron mang magiging aksyon patungkol kay Secretary Bonoan, hintayin lamang po natin. Pero as of the moment, nandiyan pa rin po ‘yung trust niya (If there will be any action regarding Secretary Bonoan, let us just wait. But as of the moment, the trust is still there),” Castro said, when asked if Marcos continues to trust Bonoan.

She also responded to former public works secretary Rogelio Singson’s recent claim that he had received feelers from Malacañang about a possible return to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) as Bonoan’s replacement.

“Sa ngayon po ay itatanong po natin at bibigyan ko po kayo ng detalye patungkol diyan (At this time, we will ask and provide you with details regarding that),” she said, responding to a query about Singson’s statement.

An investigation into flood control projects is underway following reports of irregularities and misuse of funds.

Marcos also conducted a series of inspections in areas with reported anomalies in flood control projects. (PNA)