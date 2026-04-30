PBBM: Stronger cooperation with LGUs key to reduce crime

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has emphasized the importance of stronger cooperation between the national and local governments to curb crime and ensure faster emergency response.

Marcos on Thursday convened national and regional leaders at Malacañan Palace in Manila for the 1st Joint National Peace and Order Council (NPOC) Meeting for 2026.

The meeting aims to align strategies and assess the country’s peace and order situation.

It also sought to strengthen the whole-of-government approach to public safety, community resilience, and responsive governance nationwide.

“At the joint National Peace and Order Council Meeting, we strengthened coordination between national and local governments to keep crime down and respond faster in emergencies,” Marcos said in a Facebook post.

He said discussions centered on leveraging technology and enhancing community involvement to help prevent crime.

“We discussed strategies, such as expanding the use of technology and engaging communities in deterring crime. We want to ensure that people feel safe, stable and secure,” he added.

The Joint NPOC – Regional Peace and Order Councils Meeting serves as a platform for national and regional leaders to discuss strategies to address pressing peace and security concerns.

The Philippine National Police reported 35,717 crime incidents in 2025, a 12.45 percent decrease from the 40,771 cases recorded in 2024, driven by a notable decline in focus crimes – murder, homicide, rape, physical injury, theft, robbery, and motor vehicle theft. (PNA)