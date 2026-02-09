PBBM to attend UN women’s meet, general assembly in New York

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will undertake a working visit to New York, United States from March 8 to 11 to participate in high-level United Nations (UN) meetings, Malacañang announced on Monday.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the President will attend the opening of the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), one of the UN’s principal bodies promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Marcos is also scheduled to deliver a message at a special session of the UN General Assembly, underscoring the Philippines’ engagement with multilateral platforms, Castro said.

During the visit, the President will also meet with officials of the United Nations, as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation on key global and development issues, the Palace official added.

In 2024, the Philippines was reelected as a member of the UNCSW for the term 2025-2029 following the country's successful chairship during the body's 68th session. (PNA)