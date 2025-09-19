PBBM to farm workers: Responsible use of land key to PH prosperity

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday urged farm workers to ensure the responsible use of land, saying this is crucial in attaining food security and ensuring the country’s productivity.

Marcos made the call, as he led the ceremonial distribution of the financial assistance and land titles to farm laborers at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando City, Pampanga.

“Gawin ninyong produktibo ang inyong lupain. Gamitin ito nang tama para sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino, para sa ating mga komunidad, at para sa kinabukasan ng ating minamahal na Pilipinas. Ang responsableng paggamit ng lupa ay magbubunga ng masaganang pamumuhay para sa ating lahat (Make your land productive. Use it wisely for every Filipino family, for our communities, and for the future of our beloved Philippines. Responsible land use will result in a prosperous life for all of us),” he said.

Marcos, accompanied by Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, distributed PHP10,000 each to around 2,970 farm workers from Pampanga, represented by 10 select beneficiaries.

Each beneficiary also received family food packs from the provincial government of Pampanga.

Marcos, along with Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Raphael Lotilla, also turned over land patents and deeds of sale to some 520 beneficiaries, represented by four select recipients each for residential free patents, five for agricultural free patents, 11 for special patents, and three for deeds of sale.

The DENR set up a booth for the distribution of around 5,000 seedlings.

Marcos vowed continued government assistance, acknowledging the present challenges the country is facing.

“Una sa lahat, nais kong iparating ang taos-puso kong pasasalamat sa inyong lahat—sa ating mga magsasaka at manggagawa na patuloy na nagsusumikap para sa isang masaganang bukas. Sa araw-araw ninyong hirap at pagod sa pagsasaka, pagtatrabaho, at pagtataguyod sa inyong mga pamilya, nandito ang gobyerno para suportahan at alalayan kayo (First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of you—our farmers and workers who continue to strive for a prosperous tomorrow. In your daily toil and hardship in farming, working, and supporting your families, the government is here to support and assist you),” Marcos said.

He said his administration is committed to looking for ways to streamline government transactions.

“Makakaasa kayo na inaayos natin at itinutuwid ang mga prosesong nagpapabagal at nakakaabala sa ating pag-unlad. Ang lahat ng ito ay isinusulong namin upang pangalagaan ang karapatan ng bawat Pilipino (You can be confident that we are fixing and correcting the processes that slow down and hinder our progress. We are advancing all of this to protect the rights of every Filipino),” Marcos said.

Marcos also called for unity to promote a “more prosperous and just society.”

The activity, dubbed as “Handog ng Pangulo: Financial Assistance to Farm Laborers and Distribution of Titles,” is one of the government initiatives aimed at expediting the provision of land to the landless and securing them with land tenure.

The program, an annual event of the DENR, aims to promote tenure security by granting land ownership rights to qualified beneficiaries in residential and agricultural areas. (PNA)