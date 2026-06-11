PBBM to lead review of ASEAN-Russia cooperation in Kazan

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will lead the review of cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Russia during the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan, Russia on June 17 to 18.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro confirmed that the President is slated to visit Russia for the ASEAN-Russia Summit.

Castro said the President’s participation in the summit is part of the Philippines’ role as ASEAN chair.

“Ito ay isang pagtitipon na ginaganap bilang paggunita sa 35 na anibersaryo ng ugnayan ng ASEAN at Russia (This is a gathering being held to commemorate the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations),” she said.

“Ang Russia ay isang ASEAN dialogue partner at bilang ASEAN Chair, ang Pilipinas, pangungunahan natin ang pagsusuri sa naging takbo ng ating kooperasyon at relasyon sa Russia (Russia is an ASEAN dialogue partner, and as ASEAN Chair, the Philippines will lead the review of the progress of our cooperation and relations with Russia),” Castro added.

She said the Philippines, as ASEAN chair, will lead discussions on the status of the bloc’s cooperation and relations with Moscow.

The summit will also tackle future initiatives aimed at further deepening and expanding ties between Asia and Russia.

Asked whether Marcos would hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Castro said details regarding the President’s engagements would be provided by the DFA in a press briefing scheduled on June 15.

On possible power-related discussions, Castro said Energy Secretary Sharon Garin is interested in exploring options on energy transition and fuel diversification.

However, Castro said no specific details have been finalized regarding possible agreements or discussions on the matter.

“There [are] no details yet but she wants to explore possible options on energy transition and fuel diversification. Pero (But) she is planning to discuss the matter with the Ambassador of Russia to the Philippines,” she said. (PNA)