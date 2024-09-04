PBBM to LGUs: Address waste problem caused by ‘Enteng’

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday called on local government units (LGUs) to ramp up their waste management efforts, once Severe Tropical Storm “Enteng” leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday afternoon.

“I call on our local government units to act swiftly in addressing the waste management issues left in the wake of the typhoon," Marcos said in an Xpost.

“Although Enteng is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by tomorrow, our efforts will not cease once the skies clear,” he added.

Marcos earlier lamented that improper waste disposal caused the massive flooding during the onslaught of the southwest monsoon and Typhoon Carina last month.

He urged the public to stay safe and follow the local authorities leading the response to Enteng’s onslaught.

"Let us adhere to the local authorities' guidelines and take all necessary steps to ensure everyone's safety," Marcos said.

While he directed LGUs to lead the disaster response efforts, Marcos assured the public of the national government’s readiness to mitigate the impact of the typhoon.

He said the Department of Public Works and Highways are on the ground and have started the clearing operations on the affected national roads, adding that over 1,700 equipment have been prepositioned to make sure that streets are passable "as quickly as possible".

Marcos said the Department of Social Welfare and Development is also leading the distribution of over PHP16 million worth of assistance to typhoon victims.

He added that there are PHP65.56 million in standby funds and PHP2.6 billion worth of food and non-food items.

Marcos said rescue teams continue to help those who are badly hit by the typhoon, noting that more than 63,000 individuals have been brought to 452 evacuation centers.

He said the government has also allotted around PHP480.61 million worth of health logistics to ensure the immediate delivery of medical services in typhoon-hit areas.

He said power restoration efforts are ongoing, adding that emergency communications equipment and more than 2,000 search, rescue, and retrieval assets are also available, if needed.

“As Tropical Storm Enteng continues to affect several regions, I assure you that the government is fully mobilized to manage the situation," Marcos said.

Enteng intensified into a severe tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/h, according to the latest advisory issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

The storm was last located 165 km. west northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte province, moving westward at 10 kph. (PNA)