PBBM to Marines: Brace for Uwan, secure PH coast

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday urged the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) to prepare for the Severe Tropical Storm Uwan (international name Fung-wong) and ensure Filipinos are protected and the Philippine coast is secured.

Marcos made the call, as he acknowledged the PMC’s crucial role in the country’s disaster response efforts.

“We saw this in your swift disaster response operations in Palawan, following the recent typhoon, Typhoon Tino,” he said during the PMC’s 75th anniversary celebration at V. Almario Avenue in Parañaque City.

“Thus, we will once again rely on your readiness, your discipline, and your heart for service, as we brace for the upcoming weather and the typhoons. Help us secure our coast. Protect our people. Rebuild our communities.”

Marcos said the country has been placed under a state of national calamity to mobilize all government resources and ensure the immediate relief and recovery of individuals affected by recent typhoons, including Typhoon Tino that brought severe damage to the Visayas.

He warned that Uwan is “potentially stronger” than Typhoon Tino.

“Courage is your heartbeat. When others hesitate, you step forward. You are among the first to fight. You are the last to rest,” Marcos said. “Despite the danger that shadows your mission, you gallantly step forward, fully aware of the risks that you face. You never falter.”

Marcos assured the PMC of his administration’s relentless efforts to modernize the Marine’s capabilities.

He said the government would invest in establishing strategic bases, revitalizing self-reliant defense posture program, and strengthening maritime domain awareness.

“Bravery alone cannot meet the challenges of this modern room. A marine who answers a call must never face tomorrow with yesterday's tools. And therefore, under my watch, we will continue to provide you the means to match the mandate that you bear,” he said.

The PMC, serving as the naval infantry force of the Philippine Navy, provides fire and combined-arms support, coastal defense and amphibious operations.

Originally known as Alpha Company, the PMC was established on Nov. 2, 1950, through AFP General Order 319 in response to insurgent threats and officially became the PMC on Nov. 7, 1995.

Since 1996, PMC operations have focused on land-based irregular warfare and marine security, particularly in the southern Philippines, while recent efforts also include humanitarian assistance and disaster response. (PNA)