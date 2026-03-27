PBBM to PNPA grads: Transform PNP into ‘deeply trusted’ organization

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday urged the 326 newly graduates of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNP) “Silang Paglaom” Class of 2026 to regain public trust through enhanced police visibility and transparency.

During the PNPA’s 47th commencement exercises at Camp Castañeda in Silang, Cavite, Marcos called for stronger community engagement to bridge gaps between the police and the public.

“We can improve public trust through enhanced police visibility and transparency in these investigations,” Marcos said.

“Help cleanse your ranks so that wrongdoings of a few will not destroy the reputation that you have worked so hard to achieve,” he added.

Marcos emphasized the graduates’ role as “guardians of peace” and challenged them to transform the PNP into “one that is deeply trusted by our citizens.”

He urged them to become problem solvers who are fair in enforcing the law, telling them to “leave all other interests at the door.”

“Let the courage and discipline that has been instilled in you by the PNPA guide your every decision throughout your service,” Marcos said.

The President stressed the need to uphold “zero tolerance” for corruption and human rights abuses within the police force.

He urged the Philippine National Police and the Department of the Interior and Local Government to continue conducting prompt and objective investigations into erring police officers.

He reminded the graduates to uphold integrity, as they serve the public especially amid global geopolitical tensions that affect the country.

“Be the reason why our citizens will feel safe wherever they might be. Public trust in law enforcement and enhanced citizen engagement will increase as long as you demonstrate integrity and professionalism in your work,” Marcos said.

“There is no greater reward than knowing you wear a uniform that your fellow Filipinos respect and admire." (PNA)