PBBM to promote 'inclusive, rules-based’ int’l order at ASEAN summit

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday said he would push for an “open, inclusive, and rules-based” international order during his participation in the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In a departure statement delivered at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City, Marcos reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to regional cooperation and multilateralism.

“I will continue to champion our advocacies in promoting an open, inclusive and rules-based international order and for the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law,” Marcos said, noting that key issues, including the South China Sea disputes, will be raised during the summit.

“I will also highlight the Philippines' commitment to a rules-based multilateral trading system, a vital compass as we navigate today's complex geoeconomic challenges,” he added.

Marcos said he would join his fellow Southeast Asian leaders in reaffirming the regional bloc’s commitment to ASEAN Centrality amid regional and global concerns, including the situation in Myanmar, threats to peace and maritime security, and the far-reaching impacts of climate change, economic volatility, and transnational crime.

He said the Philippines also supports the vision of an ASEAN that is “united, resilient, and responsible” in fulfilling the needs and aspirations of its peoples.

“As always, our participation in the ASEAN Summit reaffirms our dedication to deepening regional cooperation and to advancing the well-being of every Filipino in the entire Southeast Asian community,” he said.

“The strength of ASEAN depends on the individual strength and prosperity of its members. Thus, we are strengthening our bureaucracy, making it more responsive, accountable and transparent in serving Filipino people.”

Marcos will attend 14 ASEAN leaders-level meetings and take part in three key ceremonies, including the Declaration on the Admission of Timor-Leste as ASEAN’s 11th member and the signing of the Second Protocol to Amend the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) and the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade.

He is also set to hold several bilateral meetings with fellow leaders on the sidelines of the summit to further strengthen diplomatic relations and explore new areas of cooperation.

The 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits will conclude with Malaysia formally handing over the chairship to the Philippines. (PNA)