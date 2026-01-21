PBBM unfazed by impeachment rap; says he committed no wrongdoing

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is not worried about the impeachment complaint filed against him, saying he committed no impeachable offense and has acted in accordance with the Constitution and the law, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the President remains confident despite the filing of the first impeachment complaint against him since assuming office in 2022.

“Ang sabi po niya hindi naman siya nababahala dahil alam po niya na wala siyang ginawa na impeachable offense na maaaring masabi na siya ay dapat managot (He said he is not worried because he knows he did not commit any impeachable offense for which he could be held accountable),” Castro told Palace reporters after meeting with the President.

“Muli, siya naman ay nagtatrabaho nang naaayon sa Konstitusyon at naaayon sa batas (Again, he works in accordance with the Constitution and the law),” she added.

Asked if the President is confident that the complaint will not prosper, Castro replied: "Yes, kumpiyansiya siya dahil wala siyang ginawang mali (Yes, he is confident because he did nothing wrong).”

The impeachment complaint, filed by lawyer Andre de Jesus and endorsed by Pusong Pinoy party-list Rep. Jett Nisay, accused Marcos of violating the Constitution and betraying public trust, over issues including the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte on a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, and alleged corruption linked to flood control projects.

The Palace has already branded the complaint as “baseless,” adding that the issues raised were nothing new and already answered. (PNA)