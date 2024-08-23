PBBM urges LGUs to intensify info drive vs. leptospirosis, mpox

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday called on the local government units (LGUs) to step up the information dissemination campaign against leptospirosis and mpox.

During the Local Governance Summit 2024 at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, Marcos acknowledged the LGUs’ vital role in protecting public health by implementing the necessary measures and raising public awareness.

Marcos urged local officials to address improper garbage disposal and poor waste management which caused the spike in leptospirosis and dengue cases in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

“Our solid waste management problem is a major factor that caused flooding as well in the Metro during the onslaught of Typhoon Carina and the Southwest Monsoon in the last month. Local chief executives must work harder to utilize environmentally sound methods and waste minimization measures to protect public health and of course, our environment,” he said.

“So, I urge you all to lead aggressive information dissemination campaign to promote a healthy lifestyle and prevent diseases, such as a campaign to remind our people, especially children, against swimming in flood waters and to practice [proper] personal hygiene to mitigate the spread of leptospirosis, mpox, and any other illnesses,” he added.

Marcos also called for LGUs’ continued and active participation in the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s “Kalinisan Program”, an initiative aimed at consolidating efforts to maintain and provide a healthy and safe environment for the public.

He said LGUs’ involvement is vital in improving waste disposal and management in the country.

“That is something that we really to have to look into and finally come to a solution to that problem,” Marcos said.

Marcos earlier ordered the continued monitoring of areas “most vulnerable” to mpox, after the country recorded its first case since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a “public health emergency of international concern” for the second time following the outbreak in Congo and nearby countries in Africa.

The Department of Health, on the other hand, is seeking the Department of Education’s help to promote health literacy among Filipino children to keep them safe from rainy season infections, including leptospirosis and dengue. (PNA)