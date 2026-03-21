Manila

PBBM visits food facility, assures stable supply amid global tensions

FOOD SUPPLY CHECK. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (left) inspects the warehouse of one of the country’s largest canned food manufacturers in Calamba, Laguna on Friday (Mar. 20, 2026), together with Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque (center). Marcos assured sufficient food supply nationwide and coordination between the government and partner food suppliers to meet the daily needs of the public. (Screengrab from video courtesy of MPC Pool/PTV4 Clay Pardilla)
FOOD SUPPLY CHECK. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (left) inspects the warehouse of one of the country’s largest canned food manufacturers in Calamba, Laguna on Friday (Mar. 20, 2026), together with Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque (center). Marcos assured sufficient food supply nationwide and coordination between the government and partner food suppliers to meet the daily needs of the public. (Screengrab from video courtesy of MPC Pool/PTV4 Clay Pardilla)
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MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday inspected a major food manufacturing facility in Laguna province to ensure stable food supply and prices amid global uncertainties affecting commodities and logistics.

During his visit to Century Pacific Food Inc. in Calamba, Marcos said the government is closely monitoring both supply and pricing of basic goods in coordination with relevant agencies and private sector partners.

“Andito tayo upang tingnan ang supply ng pagkain at presyuhan ng pagkain (We are here to look into the food supply and food pricing)," he said.

"At siyempre nilalapitan natin ang partner natin na food suppliers para sa pang-araw-araw ng taong bayan (And of course, we are reaching out to our partner food suppliers for the daily needs of the people),” he added.

Marcos noted that only about 10 percent of the company’s total stock was viewed during the inspection.

He also welcomed the commitment of private sector partners to temporarily hold off price increases.

"Hindi tataas ang presyo hanggat kaya nila. Kaya siguro mga isang buwan, 'yung iba baka mga dalawang buwan hindi magagalaw ang presyo (Prices will not increase for as long as they can manage. So perhaps for about a month, and for others, maybe two months, prices will remain unchanged)," he said.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque said inspections were also conducted in groceries and other manufacturing plants, confirming that the current food supply could last for at least 30 days.

“Ang chinicheck talaga namin ay ang basic necessities and prime commodities na nasa listahan ng DTI (What we are specifically checking are the basic necessities and prime commodities included in the DTI list),” Roque said, referring to goods subject to price monitoring.

She said the DTI has not received reports of hoarding or profiteering, noting that monitoring is being conducted daily through its regional offices nationwide.

Roque said the directive of the President is to maintain constant coordination with manufacturers and industries to ensure sufficient food supply.

Manufacturers, particularly those producing basic necessities and prime commodities, have committed to maintaining current prices for at least 30 days, with some products possibly extending to 60 days, she added.

The public may call DTI hotline 1-384 or "Report to Sec" via dti.gov.ph. for concerns related to food supply, sudden price hikes or potential overpricing.

Century Pacific chief executive officer Ted Po said the company has sufficient inventory and production capacity to meet nationwide demand despite global disruptions.

“Our factories are running, our inventories are healthy and our distribution network continues to supply retailers nationwide,” Po said, urging the public to remain calm and avoid panic buying.

He added that the company, whose major products are canned tuna, is working with government and trade partners to keep food products affordable for Filipino families for as long as possible.

Marcos' visit highlighted the government’s effort to strengthen coordination with industry players and reassure the public that food supply remains stable and accessible amid global challenges. (PNA)

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