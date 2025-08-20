PBBM vows economic sabotage raps on big-ticket flood control anomalies

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday warned of possible economic sabotage charges against contractors and officials found responsible for major anomalies in flood control projects, saying he is “angry” over how anomalies have deprived Filipinos of critical infrastructure and basic services.

“If all of these projects were properly executed and implemented, ang laki ng nawalang problema sa atin at sa taumbayan (many problems would have been solved for our people),” Marcos said after inspecting what he called a “ghost” project in Baliwag City, Bulacan.

“Magiging mas maayos mula sa irrigation, fresh water supply for households. Pero itong ginagawa nila talagang nakakapinsala sa mga local residents (It would’ve been better for us in terms of irrigation, fresh water supply for households. But what they did caused real harm). I’m not disappointed. I’m angry.”

The Commission on Audit (COA) earlier ordered a fraud audit of all flood-control projects in Bulacan province, which received the largest share of funding in Central Luzon from 2022 to 2025.

This follows Marcos’ declaration in his State of the Nation Address in July to implement a sweeping audit of all multi-billion-peso flood control projects.

The President said his legal team would study the COA findings and is seriously considering charges.

“For the big ones I’m thinking very hard na pipilahan natin sila ng economic sabotage… tignan natin ah, 'yung utang ng gobyerno ng Pilipinas, mababawasan kung naging maayos lahat ito (For the big cases, I’m seriously considering filing economic sabotage charges… Government debts could have been reduced if these were done properly),” he said.

He also urged the public to continue to report anomalies on flood control projects through the Sumbong sa Pangulo website. (PNA)