PBBM vows higher budget for LGUs after nationwide aid rollout success

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday vowed to increase funding for local government units (LGUs) in the next national budget, provided that ongoing government assistance programs continue to deliver positive results nationwide.

Marcos made the commitment, as he led the rollout of key social and development initiatives under the “Sa Bagong Pilipinas, Bawat Bayan Makikinabang” Program at the Batangas Province Events Center in Batangas City.

“Patuloy po nating gagawin ito at sinasabi ko sa inyong lahat huwag niyong isipin na minsanan lang ito. Ngunit, ibabalik ko rin sa inyo, sa ating mga government official, sa ating mga local government, pagbutihan ninyo itong ginagawa nating mga programang ito (We will continue doing this, and I’m telling all of you—do not think this is a one-time effort. But I also return the challenge to you—our government officials and our local governments—do your best in implementing these programs),” he said.

“Kapag maganda ang naging result nito, asahan ninyo, sa susunod na budget, lalakihan pa namin ang pondo para dito (If the results are good, you can expect that in the next budget, we will allocate even more funds for this),” he added.

Marcos stressed that the success of government programs depends on strong cooperation between the national government and LGUs, noting that additional funding will be provided to expand their reach.

“The success and failure of these programs [depend] upon our working together well – ang pagkakaisa ng national government at saka sa local government. At kung maayos ang maging trabaho natin, makikita ng tao iyan (The success and failure of these programs depend on how well we work together—the unity between the national government and local governments. If we do our jobs well, the people will see the results),” he said.

During the event, Marcos oversaw the distribution of rice subsidies to qualified beneficiaries from vulnerable sectors, including farmers, fisherfolk, and teachers.

Each recipient will receive 10 kilograms of rice for six distribution cycles within the year, aimed at easing the impact of rising food prices while strengthening national food security and supporting local agriculture.

The rice distribution program is expected to benefit over 235,000 Batangueños.

Marcos also led the turnover of PHP200,000 financial assistance to each of the 1,078 villages in Batangas through the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF).

The support package for the villages is designed to strengthen grassroots governance, with PHP100,000 allocated for capital outlay projects such as patrol vehicles, equipment, tents, and closed circuit television (CCTV) and streetlight installations, while the remaining PHP100,000 will fund educational assistance.

Marcos said each village would support five “deserving” presidential scholars, who will receive PHP20,000 each in educational aid, reinforcing the administration’s push for expanded access to education and efforts to address illiteracy at the community level.

The simultaneous rollout of rice assistance, barangay development funds, and scholarship support is part of the administration’s broader strategy to deliver direct, immediate, and community-centered interventions.

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto clarified that the distribution of government assistance is part of a nationwide program and not limited to Batangas alone.

“This is not a ‘Batangas only’ story, not a hometown accommodation, not a regional favor. This is a national commitment. Ito ay ginagawa sa buong bansa. Lahat ng lalawigan, lungsod, bayan, at barangay (This is being implemented across the entire country—every province, city, municipality, and village),” Recto said, adding that the administration rejects “color-coded” politics in the delivery of services.

Recto noted that about PHP1.4 trillion has been allocated for LGUs in 2026, including more than PHP57 billion under the LGSF, emphasizing that programs follow a structured allocation system to ensure transparency and prevent misuse.

“Para walang kupit at puslit, may formula na sinusunod sa hatian, may menu (To prevent stealing and irregularities, there is a formula being followed in the allocation, with a defined menu [of projects]),” he said, stressing that the fund is “not a blank check but a trust fund.”

As of April 16, around PHP15 billion has been released nationwide under the LGSF, according to government data. (PNA)