PBBM vows quick cash aid release; warns vs. hoarding, profiteering

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday assured the public that the government would facilitate the immediate release of cash assistance to sectors affected by the spike in oil prices triggered by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

In a video message, Marcos said national and local governments will work together to ensure that assistance quickly reaches those who need it.

“Ilalabas natin sa lalong madaling panahon ang fuel subsidy at cash transfer para sa mga apektadong sektor (We will release, as soon as possible, fuel subsidies and cash transfers for the sectors that are most affected),” he said.

Marcos also warned against hoarding and profiteering to manipulate the prices of basic commodities, stressing that such acts are against the law.

“Patuloy na mino-monitor ng pamahalaan ang presyo ng mga bilihin sa mga pamilihan upang matiyak na walang mananamantala sa sitwasyon na ito. Nakikiusap ako sa ating mga negosyante at mga traders: huwag ninyo sanang samantalahin ang sitwasyong ito (The government continues to monitor the prices of goods in the markets to ensure that no one takes advantage of this situation. I appeal to our business owners and traders: please do not exploit this situation),” he said.

Marcos made the appeal, as he acknowledged the uncertainty brought by the conflict in the Middle East and its impact on global oil supply.

He expressed confidence that the country would overcome the situation, citing Filipinos' resilience.

He emphasized that the country has endured similar challenges before.

“Mga kababayan, hindi natin alam kung kailan matatapos ang kaguluhan sa Gitnang Silangan. Biktima tayo ng isang giyera na hindi natin pinili o ninanais. Hindi natin kontrolado ang digmaan. Pero kontrolado natin kung paano natin poprotektahan ang Pilipino (My fellow Filipinos, we do not know when the conflict in the Middle East will end. We are victims of a war we neither chose nor desired. We cannot control the war. But we can control how we protect the Filipino people),” he said.

“Hindi ito ang pinakamalalang pagtaas ng presyo ng langis na naranasan ng ating bansa. Marami na tayong napagdaanan na pagsubok. At sa bawat pagkakataon, dahil sa ating pagkakaisa, pananampalataya sa Diyos, at malasakit sa isa’t isa (This is not the worst oil price increase our country has experienced. We have faced many trials before. And each time, because of our unity, our faith in God, and our care for one another, we have overcome them).” (PNA)