MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday pledged to sustain government interventions to address malnutrition and improve the health and development of Filipino children.

Speaking at the Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project (PMNP) Alagang Summit 2026 at Filinvest Malls Mimosa in Clark, Pampanga, Marcos emphasized the importance of stronger collaboration between national and local governments to ensure effective delivery of nutrition services to the communities.

He said nutrition programs must continue beyond the four-year PMNP, a government initiative that provides nutrition-specific and nutrition-sensitive services to reduce child stunting in targeted local government units (LGUs).

“We recognize that some local governments continue to face limitations and resources and technical capacity. Well, gaps and coordination can affect the delivery service. This is where the national government comes in,” he said.

“This is how we are able to provide assistance. And that's why local government must be in close contact, close coordination with the national government, so that the national government knows what to do, government knows where to spend the funds, government knows which areas have needs, special attention,” Marcos added.

The PMNP covers 275 municipalities nationwide, providing nutrition interventions for pregnant women, mothers and young children during the critical first 1,000 days of life.

As of Sept. 30, 2026, the program had reached 6.17 million beneficiaries, including around 549,000 children under five who had been tracked and served, Marcos said.

He added that 134 participating municipalities had recorded significant reductions in stunting after two years of implementation.

“These figures reflect families with better access to essential services, and local governments that can respond to the needs of their communities. These improvements are encouraging, even as malnutrition remains a continuing national challenge,” Marcos said.

He acknowledged that malnutrition remains a “serious concern” for many Filipino households, particularly those in vulnerable and underserved communities.

In 2025, about one in four Filipino children under five was stunted.

“We know improving nutrition involves more than providing adequate food. Families need access to healthcare, clean water, sanitation, other essential services. And the challenge now is ensuring that these services are responsive and consistently delivered, especially in the communities where they are needed the most,” he said.

Marcos said the summit, themed “Alagang Pinas Tungo sa Mas Malusog na Bukas: Sustained First 1,000 Days Convergence,” provided an opportunity for the administration to learn from implementation challenges and build on the PMNP's gains through a whole-of-government approach.

He also cited the implementation of the Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition 2023-2038, a six-year national blueprint aimed at reducing all forms of malnutrition across all life stages.

“We have further strengthened local implementation capacity. We have addressed financing constraints and make better use of nutrition data to guide decisions and measure results. National agencies have continued providing policy and technical support,” Marcos said.

“We also have our development partners. They have worked to address gaps and service delivery, and to make better use of our resources. With this integrated approach, PMNP has brought together health, nutrition, water, sanitation, early childhood interventions at the local level,” he added. (PNA)