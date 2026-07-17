PBBM vows to sustain reforms protecting Filipino seafarers’ welfare

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday assured Filipino seafarers that the government would continue reforms to protect their welfare and sustain their competitiveness in the global maritime industry.

During the graduation rites of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) “Salighirang” Class of 2026 at the PMMA Complex in San Narciso, Zambales, Marcos said his administration has strengthened maritime education, training, and certification system to ensure Filipino seafarers continue to meet international standards.

He recalled that the country’s maritime education and certification standards faced serious challenges that threatened the jobs of about 50,000 Filipino seafarers serving on the European Union-registered vessels.

“We could not allow the future of our Filipino seafarers to be placed in such a situation. And that is why your government acted immediately,” Marcos said.

He said the government responded by improving maritime education and training, enhancing certification systems, upgrading facilities and equipment, and working closely with our international partners to maintain compliance with global standards.

He added that his administration remains committed to upholding the highest international standards in maritime education, training, and certification.

“Through these efforts, we will continue to safeguard the global employability of Filipino seafarers,” he said.

Beyond ensuring employability, the government continues to prioritize the safety and welfare of Filipino seafarers, particularly those assigned to conflict-affected areas, including the Middle East, he said.

“In this difficult situation, your safety and welfare remain our priority. Your government will always be within reach, ready to help,” Marcos said.

The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) has assumed several regulatory and student-related functions from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), in line with Republic Act 12021 or the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers.

As of Jan. 1, 2026, MARINA began assuming key regulatory and student-related functions previously managed by CHED.

MARINA now processes and issues Certification, Authentication, and Verification documents for maritime students and graduates.

It is also tasked to implement a two-year monitoring cycle for maritime higher education institutions, with optional participation of CHED to ensure compliance with academic and training standards. (PNA)