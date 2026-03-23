PBBM welcomes 343 OFWs home from Middle East

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday welcomed 343 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) repatriated from the Middle East amid the ongoing regional conflict, as the government ramps up its evacuation efforts.

The repatriates arrived at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City aboard the fourth government-chartered flight, coming from Saudi Arabia.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the group includes Filipinos from Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, many of whom had to undergo land travel due to airspace restrictions.

“Mayroon po tayong 343 sa ikaapat na charter flight mula Saudi Arabia… 234 po ay mula Qatar, Kuwait at Bahrain (We have 343 on the fourth charter flight from Saudi Arabia… 234 came from Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain),” Cacdac said.

He noted that the repatriates crossed borders by land, taking around seven to eight hours on average to reach Riyadh, where they boarded a Philippine Airlines chartered flight bound for Manila.

“Hindi po sila makakarating sa Saudi Arabia kundi dahil sa land crossing efforts (They would not have reached Saudi Arabia if not for the land crossing efforts),” he added.

Around 10 to 15 dependents, including children, were also on board the flight.

More coming home soon

Cacdac said the government is preparing further repatriation efforts, with fifth and sixth chartered flights expected from the United Arab Emirates, which hosts a large Filipino population.

He also assured that funds for repatriation and reintegration programs remain sufficient.

“Sa ngayon… kakayanin naman (For now… resources are sufficient),” he said.

Returning OFWs will receive government assistance, including temporary accommodation, transportation, and financial aid, with arrangements for travel to their home provinces.

The ongoing repatriation is part of the government’s response to ensure the safety of Filipinos affected by the escalating tensions in the Middle East. (PNA)