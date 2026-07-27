PBBM’s 5th SONA may run for 1 hour, 20 minutes – Palace

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) is expected to last one hour and 20 minutes, Malacañang said Monday.

The projected length of the President’s penultimate SONA was based on his rehearsal on Sunday night, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said.

On the eve of the delivery of his SONA, Marcos had a final run-through of his annual address.

Castro said the President is more focused on his message for the public than on his attire for the event.

“Ipagpaumanhin, hindi po napag-uusapan ang mga kasuotan. Tutok ang lahat sa mensahe ni Pangulo sa SONA bukas (Our apologies, but the attire has not been discussed. Everyone is focused on the President’s message for tomorrow’s SONA),” she said.

The President’s fourth SONA, delivered at the Batasang Pambansa Complex on July 28, 2025 lasted one hour and 11 minutes.

Among the highlights of his last year’s SONA were his administration’s accomplishments, future plans and his stern warnings against individuals involved in anomalous flood control projects.

For his fifth SONA, Marcos is expected to provide an update on the investigation into the alleged ghost and substandard flood control projects, as well as the status of personalities implicated in the controversy.

Speaking to reporters in Mabalacat City, Pampanga on Friday, Marcos said his fifth SONA would remain subject to revisions until the day he delivers his report to the public.

Marcos said his SONA would also include the “effective” measures implemented by the government to cushion the impact of global uncertainties on the country. (PNA)