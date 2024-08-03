PCC to transfer office to UP Diliman

MANILA – The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) and the University of the Philippines (UP) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the former to establish its office inside the UP Diliman campus.

PCC Chairperson Michael Aguinaldo and UP President lawyer Angelo Jimenez led the signing ceremony on July 30, 2024 at UP Diliman.

“Throughout the years, UP has remained at the forefront of both academic excellence and public service. It is PCC’s honor to be associated with the state university and to join other distinguished institutions on campus that have established themselves as significant contributors to nation-building,” Aguinaldo said in a statement on Friday.

Under the MOU, UP will lease a 1,620-square-meter piece of land within the Diliman campus to the PCC. The lease will run for 25 years and may be extended, subject to terms and conditions to be detailed in a separate memorandum of agreement between the two parties.

Additionally, with support from the Asian Development Bank, the PCC plans to establish an academic center of excellence in competition law and policy through the UP College of Law.

“I look forward to one day inaugurating the Center of Excellence in Competition Law and Policy on this historic campus, which will serve not only as the PCC’s new home, but also as a center for research, studies, events, and other facilities that will help us truly establish and propagate a culture of competition in the country,” Aguinaldo said.

Currently, the PCC leases office space at Vertis North Corporate Center 1 in Quezon City.

The PCC, as the country’s primary antitrust agency, enforces the Philippine Competition Act (PCA), which prohibits anti-competitive agreements, abuse of dominance, and anti-competitive mergers and acquisitions, ensuring fair competition and consumer benefits. (PNA)