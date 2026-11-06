PCG contains Mariveles spill, collects 800 kg. oil-contaminated debris

MANILA – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has contained an oil spill in Mariveles, Bataan, and collected 800 kilograms of oil-contaminated debris from the affected shoreline.

The spill involved 25 liters of used oil that affected 500 square meters of coastal waters at Sitio Naswe, Barangay Ipag, on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, the PCG said containment and recovery operations are ongoing, with the team positioning additional equipment and deploying absorbent pads and booms to concentrate the remaining oil slicks for more efficient collection.

It noted that the remaining oil has begun to undergo natural weathering, which may gradually break down and disperse it in the water.

"The PCG continues to assess the affected coastal area and coordinate with local authorities to minimize the environmental impact of the incident," it said.

The agency received the report at around 9:30 a.m. Initial findings identified the substance as having originated from washing activities, although the exact source and type of oil remain subject to further investigation.

In coordination with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the PCG mobilized seven absorbent booms and 2,200 absorbent pads to support the cleanup.

At 3:30 p.m., representatives from the PCG, the Municipal Agriculture Office of Mariveles, and Barangay Ipag installed oil spill booms along the affected shoreline to contain the oil and prevent further spread.

The response team collected the 800 kilograms of oil-contaminated debris and used absorbent materials, placing them in 40 sacks for temporary storage at a secure location. (Raymond Carl Dela Cruz/PNA)