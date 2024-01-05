PCG crew survives land mishap in southern Palawan

EIGHT Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) crew members sustained injuries after their vehicle overturned in Barangay Labog, Sofronio Española in southern Palawan while on their way for a deployment mission to the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Captain Dennis Labay, commander of the PCG's district in Palawan, said Thursday afternoon, January 4, 2024, that the crew was part of a three-vehicle convoy en route to the Buliluyan Port in Bataraza for deployment to the strategically important Kalayaan Island Group in the disputed waters.

"They were making a turn, and then it seemed like they overshot the road. It appears to be a slight lapse in judgment by the driver, but everyone is okay now," Labay said.

He said emergency services responded promptly, ensuring the injured were taken to the Sagrado Hospital in Brooke's Point.

Labay said they would reassess their operational and safety protocols when transporting PCG personnel over land.