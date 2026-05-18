PCG dismisses China's 'stunt' claim, probes Pag-asa incursion

MANILA – Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela on Monday dismissed China’s claim that the country’s monitoring activities in the WPS are merely “publicity stunts” and has nothing to do with politics.

In a statement, Tarriela said PCG’s maritime domain awareness (MDA) patrols, including both maritime and aerial patrols, are part of Philippine sovereign rights within its own exclusive economic zone (EEZ) under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“It is China that has always opportunistically taken advantage of our domestic politics. Our MDA patrols remain routine and legitimate,” he said.

He emphasized that the routine patrol confirmed the presence of Chinese vessels conducting illegal marine scientific research (MSR) activities in the vicinity of Cay-2 and Cay-3—both inside the territorial sea of Pag-asa Island.

“China’s repeated militarization, artificial island-building, and harassment of Philippine vessels and aircraft are the real drivers of tension, not our transparent patrols. Chinese Embassy must stop its double-speak and respect international law instead of rewriting it to suit its expansionist agenda,” he said.

In a separate statement on Sunday evening, Tarriela reported the presence of China-flagged MSR vessel Xiang Yang Hong 33, an advanced oceanographic survey vessel capable of supporting submersible craft and conducting marine ecological surveys bathymetric mapping, and deep-sea data collection inside the waters of Pag-asa Island on Saturday (May 16, 2026).

The research vessel was escorted by Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels CCG 5101 and CCG 5309 and their deployed rubber boats.

“Chinese personnel were observed landing and conducting illegal activities on Cay-2 before proceeding to Cay-3,” he said.

“The MDA flight also documented twenty (20) Chinese Maritime Militia Vessels (CMMVs) scattered in the surrounding waters of Sandy Cay 3 and 4,” he said.

These activities, he said, were unauthorized and in clear violation of Philippine sovereignty and the UNCLOS.

“Under international law, the conduct of MSR in another state’s territorial sea requires the prior consent of the coastal state. No such consent was granted to China or its vessels,” he said.

During MDA patrol, the PCG aircraft conduct multiple radio challenges to the Chinese vessels, demanding the cessation of illegal activities.

“The PCG will continue to monitor the area and take all necessary measures to protect Philippine sovereign rights and jurisdiction,” he said. (PNA)