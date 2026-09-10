PCG probes ship operator liability in deadly fire

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is looking into the liability of the shipping company that operates MV June Aster, a passenger ferry that caught fire while on its way to Coron, Palawan, on Wednesday evening, September 9, 2026, resulting in the death of five individuals.

In a press conference, PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said part of the comprehensive investigation being conducted by the PCG is determining whether there was any negligence or improper action by the crew before, during, or after the incident.

“Actually, we have interviewed one survivor because that is really the intention for us to know where to start. So kailangan po naming malaman saan nagsimula ang insidente na ito. Accordingly, nakarinig daw po sila ng malakas na pagsabog (sa may cargo hold) at nagkaroon ng usok at sumunod po ang apoy at as per the testimony of the survivor, napaka-bilis daw po ng nangyari. After seconds, bigla daw kumalat ang apoy,” she said.

“Considering the number of casualties and the number of missing, may possibility na may liability po sila. Pero again, as to the degree of the liability, we will be determining after the conduct of the investigation,” she added.

Cayabyab said the vessel was built in 2022 and has a certified capacity of 333 people.

Based on the manifest, the vessel, which was bound for Coron, Palawan, was carrying 117 passengers and 17 crew members at the time of the incident.

Cayabyab said MV June Aster underwent a pre-departure inspection before leaving Manila and had also passed a Vessel Safety Enforcement Inspection in March 2026.

She said some of the rescued passengers were not wearing life jackets.

“Ang tinitignan po nating reason at nabanggit po ng isang crew kanina nung narinig ang malakas na pagsabog, biglang may umusok, biglang nag-apoy, so ang tendency biglang tumalon, so yan po ang nakikita nating possibility bakit ang ibang na-rescue kagabi ay walang life jacket,” said Cayabyab.

She said among the challenges being faced by rescuers at the moment are the inclement weather in the area, as well as the fact that a fireout has yet to be declared, which makes rescuers unable to penetrate the inside of the vessel.

Cayabyab said they are also in close coordination with coastal barangays in the area and advised them to report possible victims who may have been drifted by the strong current.

So far, the PCG recorded five fatalities due to the incident, while 43 were rescued and 86 individuals remain missing. / TPM