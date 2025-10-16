PCG rescues 4 missing fishers after 3 days adrift in Bataan

MANILA – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has rescued four fisherfolk aboard their disabled fishing boat in the waters of Mariveles, Bataan, on Wednesday.

In a situation report on Thursday, the PCG said BRP Boracay (FPB-2401) began search and rescue (SAR) operations for fishing banca (FBCA) John Vincent at 11 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of the missing boat.

“At around 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday, the said PCG vessel arrived at the area and initiated SAR operations. Several FBCAs in the area were also approached by BRP Boracay for inquiry on the possible sightings of the distressed fishing banca,” it said.

At around 4:10 a.m., BRP Boracay located FBCA John Vincent and launched its rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) for initial assessment.

All four fishermen were found, three of whom were transferred to BRP Boracay for medical assistance, and one remained on the fishing boat.

“Upon further assessment, all three personnel were found to have normal vital signs, with one crew member sustaining a minor scratch. Aside from medical assistance, all crew members were also provided with food, water, and basic care, including mental health and psychological support,” it said.

BRP Boracay later towed the vessel and arrived at Mariveles Harbor at 10:28 a.m.

FBCA John Vincent and all four crew members were turned over to PCG Sub-Station Mariveles

According to the fisherfolk, their boat had been adrift since 11 p.m. on Sunday due to a defective alternator.

“This undertaking is a testament to PCG’s compliance with President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr.’s directive to remain committed to ensuring maritime safety in the Philippines’ waters through swift and compassionate service,” it said. (PNA)