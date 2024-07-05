PCG rescues injured Chinese crew off Antique

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) carried out a medical evacuation for a Chinese crew member who had cut his left thumb while sailing 20.69 nautical miles west of Semirara Port, Caluya, Antique, on Thursday morning, July 4, 2024.

The 35-year-old second engineer of the bulk carrier flying the Hong Kong flag, M/V BBG Qinzhou, reported that he was inexplicably slashed by a fan blade or metal object, causing severe pain and necessitating prompt medical attention.

At the time of the incident, the foreign vessel was traveling from Nansha, China, to Tanjung Bara, Indonesia.

The PCG deployed BRP Kalanggaman (FPB-2404) to the rendezvous location 1.5 nautical miles off Nogas Island, Anini-y, Antique, in agreement with the captain and the vessel's agent.

Around 6 p.m., the patient was safely evacuated by the Coast Guard vessel. Four PCG medical personnel provided medical aid while en route to Muelle Loney Wharf in Iloilo City.

When the PCG arrived at 8:30 p.m., the patient was handed over to the vessel's agent, who arranged for his transportation to the closest hospital for medical care. (Michelle Mita, UP Tacloban Intern)