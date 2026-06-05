PCG sends off BRP Gabriela Silang for RIMPAC exercise in Hawaii

MANILA – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday held the official send-off ceremony for BRP Gabriela Silang and BRP Miguel Malvar to join the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) 2026.

In a media interview during the event, PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said the PCG’s participation in the exercise this year is a milestone, as the PCG was previously limited to an observer role.

“The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has arrived—we are now able, we are now capable of participating in such an exercise alongside our peers and partners,” Gavan said.

In particular, he said the PCG has reached the minimum level of fleet readiness that allowed it to be an active player in the exercise.

“With the modernization of the PCG—with the support of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Congress and the Senate, and the industry—the Coast Guard has finally been able to achieve this level of readiness,” he said.

During the event, he said BRP Gabriela Silang, BRP Miguel Malvar, and their crew will take part in exercise and drills with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and other participants on search and rescue, information exchange, public affairs, and humanitarian assistance.

“This exercise will also test how far our logistics system has come. We can now send our ships away from our comfort zone, from our bases,” he said.

On the other hand, he highlighted that the PCG is also set to receive the USCGC Reliance—a 64-meter cutter used by the USCG in offshore oil rig inspections, fisheries, search and rescue, among others.

“It is a welcome addition—it is still in good hull condition and has been proven capable in harsh conditions. Initially, we will be receiving one starting next year. But before that, we will also be receiving two smaller ones—coastal patrol boats,” he said.

The PCG contingent will join more than 30 partner nations in RIMPAC 2026 towards advancing maritime cooperation, operational interoperability, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, maritime law enforcement, and regional maritime security. (PNA)